Namosi begins Skipper Cup prep

The Namosi Rugby Union is beginning its preparation for the new Skipper Cup season.

The Union will be hosting a 10s tournament next Saturday which will serve as a platform to scout for additional players.

Namosi rugby Chairman Alevio Turaganivalu says the players scouted will be part of their senior team for the Skipper Cup.

Following an impressive 2020 performance defending the coveted Farebrother Sullivan Trophy over five challenges and reaching the semifinals of the Skipper Cup, Namosi hopes to take it up another level this year.

The 10s tournament will be held at Thompson Park in Navua.

[Source: Namosi Rugby Union]