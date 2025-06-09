Maya earns final Bati cut  

Source: FNRL [file photo]

Promising rugby league player Keresi Maya has been named in the Vodafone Fiji Bati squad for the upcoming Pacific Championships, making him the only local based player in the 20-member team.

The 24-year-old currently plays for the Navy Albatross, and first made his mark in the domestic competition with the Nabua Broncos, where he debuted in 2020.

Originally from Vidawa Village in Bouma, Taveuni, Maya also has maternal links to Naselesele Village on the island.

Bati head coach Wise Kativerata says the squad reflected a good mix of youth and experience.

“It’s a very young squad with less experience, but regular names are also returning. Our local boy Keresi Maya will be making his debut this year, alongside regular first-grade players who make up the core of the team.”

Maya’s inclusion is seen as a reward for his consistent performances at the domestic level and his commitment to the game.

He joins several seasoned internationals as Fiji prepares to make a strong showing at the Pacific Championships.

Fiji Bati will meet Cook Islands Aitu on the 18th of this month at the Santos National Football Stadium in Papua New Guinea.

The two teams last met at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva last year, where the Bati thrashed the Aitu 56-6.

On the 1st of next month they meet the Papua New Guinea Kumuls.

