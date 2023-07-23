Macuata records first win in 2023 Skipper Cup

FMF Macuata has recorded its first win in the 2023 Skipper Cup after they overpowered Yasawa 38-21 at Subrail Park in Labasa yesterday.

The win has advanced Macuata in the 2023 Skipper Cup standings.

Fiji men’s rugby sevens rep Manueli Maisamoa was instrumental in the win as he donned the outside centre t-shirt for Macuata.

Article continues after advertisement

Maisamoa displayed a master-class performance and exhibited admirable skills in both attack and defense.

Early in the first half, Macuata made four successful penalty kicks, while Yasawa made two goal kicks.

Maisamoa scored the first try for Macuata to lead 17-6.

Yasawa pushed on to record its first try in the 40th minute.

The Caumatalevu side led 17-11 at halftime.

Yasawa scored another two tries early in the second half to take the lead over Macuata, 21-17.

Macuata proved too strong for Yasawa in the last 20 minutes and scored three consecutive tries to extend their lead to 38-21.

In the Under-20 category, Macuata recorded its first win in the 2023 Skipper Cup after it defeated Yasawa 12-11.