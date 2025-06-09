Lelean ready for tough Suva Grammar battle

[Source: Lelean Memorial School/Facebook]

Lelean Memorial School is bracing for a fierce Under-18 Vodafone Super Deans showdown against Suva Grammar School, with assistant principal Ulaiyasi Vakatawakoula expecting a physical battle when the two sides meet in Saturday’s final.

Lelean knows what is at stake, having fallen short against Suva Grammar in last year’s national quarter-final.

This time, the Davuilevu Warriors are determined to finish the job.

Vakatawakoula says the team has been working hard on its defensive shape, attacking patterns and mental focus as preparations enter the final stretch.

Article continues after advertisement

“We know that Suva Grammar has a very huge forward pack and they have been winning by very large margins. That is a huge battle for us.”

Suva Grammar’s powerful forward pack has been a key feature of its campaign, but Lelean is not shying away from the challenge.

The school respects its opponents and is ready to meet them head-on in Suva.

For Vakatawakoula, discipline and decision-making could prove decisive in determining who lifts the Under-18 title.

“The team that keeps its discipline and makes the right decisions on the field will come out victorious.”

With the biggest game of the season fast approaching, Lelean is also calling on its supporters to turn up in numbers and rally behind the Wailabu Warriors.

The school is urging its students, families, old scholars, stakeholders and members of the Methodist Church of Fiji to get behind the team during Conference Week.

For Lelean, the mission is clear — respect Suva Grammar, embrace the challenge and leave everything on the field come Saturday.

They meet at 6.10pm and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.