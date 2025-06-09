Legge praises Lautoka support, eyes strong turnout in Ba

[Source: File]

McDonald’s Fijian Drua Women head coach Mike Legge has credited the Lautoka crowd for lifting his side to victory last weekend and is hopeful of similar support when the team takes on the Brumbies in Ba this Saturday.

Legge said the energy from the stands played a key role in the Drua’s second half comeback against the Western Force, describing the Lautoka turnout as a major boost for the players on the field.

“The fans really got us up in that second half. It was a really good crowd in Lautoka and we’re expecting the same from Ba.”

With the Drua Women set to play their first match in Ba this season, Legge believes the team owes supporters a strong performance, both at the venue and to fans watching from around the country and overseas.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ll certainly put on a show and probably raise a few blood pressure. But we’re expecting a really good turnout and we want to put on a positive performance for our fans in Ba and everyone watching live around the world.”

The Drua Women face the Brumbies this Saturday as they look to build momentum and continue connecting with supporters across Fiji.

The match kicks off at 2.05pm and will air LIVE on FBC 2.