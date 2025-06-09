FSSRU confident in ground availability

FSSRU Vice President of Development, Biu Colati. [File Photo]

The Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union is confident that this year’s zone competitions will run smoothly, particularly in relation to ground availability.

Despite wider concerns about limited access to playing fields across the country, FSSRU Vice President of Development, Biu Colati, says it has never encountered such problems for its school-based competitions.

This is largely due to the use of school-owned grounds, which eliminates dependency on public or municipal venues.

“For Fiji Secondary School, the zone competition that we have, we have never faced ground shortages because we are talking about school grounds.”



FSSRU Vice President of Development, Biu Colati.

He further explained that all zones have taken full responsibility for their logistics and operational planning, ensuring the competitions are well-prepared at the grassroots level.

“Everything, as far as logistics are concerned, has been taken care of by all the zones. We are just receiving reports on those preparations.”

Colati reaffirmed their confidence heading into the 2024 season.

