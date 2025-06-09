FRFU hands down heavy sanctions to Tavua

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Rakavi Football Union Limited (FRFU) has imposed strong disciplinary sanctions following the abuse of a match official during a Vodafone Vanua Championship match between Tavua Rugby Union and Rewa Rugby Union.

A Judicial Committee hearing, chaired by a World Rugby Judicial Officer, was held on June 16, 2026, where evidence including match reports, video footage, and witness statements was reviewed. The Judicial Officer found that two Tavua Rugby Union players breached World Rugby Regulation 17, Law 9.28, relating to misconduct towards a match official.

The offences included verbal abuse, repeated disrespect of the authority of a match official, and, in one case, physical abuse. The Judicial Officer described the conduct as serious, unacceptable and fundamentally inconsistent with the values of rugby, noting it also caused significant psychological impact on the official involved.

Jone Lewenilovo was sanctioned with a 31-week suspension for verbally abusing and repeatedly confronting the match official, including continuing the abuse after being instructed to step away. Tavua captain Gabrieli Ratu received a 52-week suspension after being found guilty of both verbal and physical abuse of the match official.

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FRFU says the sanctions align with its Zero Tolerance Policy on abuse of match officials, reaffirmed this week through Circular No. 12 of 2026. Acting Chief Operations Officer Talemo Waqa said the decision sends a clear message that abuse, intimidation, or assault of match officials will not be tolerated at any level of the game.

“Match officials are an essential part of rugby and deserve to operate in a safe and respectful environment,”

Both sanctions take immediate effect and have been accepted by Tavua Rugby Union. In addition, the two players must complete an FRFU-supervised anger management program and attend a Level 1 Match Official Introduction Course.

They will not be permitted to take part in any rugby activity until all rehabilitation requirements are met.