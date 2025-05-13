Drua seeks redemption in final two matches

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson admitted that they haven’t been playing the way they wanted to this season, but they are adamant of winning their last two matches for their fans and hopefully make it up to them.

Set to face the Western Force in Lautoka this weekend, Jackson says his players are doing everything they can to fully prepare for their last two matches.

He adds that even though the result over the past few rounds have not been favorable, he is asking their fans to continue supporting the team.

Article continues after advertisement

“I know there are a lot of responsibility, expectation and pressure on our men to perform for our country, probably people are sick of hearing it but it’s only our fourth year in the competition. Our job is to make them believe they’re great rugby players, I believe they’re great rugby players.”

The Drua is sitting at the bottom of the points table, and these two matches are their only chances of redemption.

The Drua will host the Western Force at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday at 3.35pm.

You can watch it Live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.