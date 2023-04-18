Taumalolo to undergo surgery

[Source: NRL]

Rugby star and Cowboys lock Jason Taumalolo is expected to spend up to six weeks on the sideline with the co-captain set to undergo knee surgery on Thursday.

The club confirmed yesterday that Taumalolo suffered the knee cartilage injury earlier in the season and medical staff had decided it had reached the point where surgery was requited.

Despite the injury the 29-year-old still played 54 minutes in his side’s Round 7 loss to the Warriors and ran for 136 metres.