Staggs ready for Kangaroos redemption

Source: NRL

Kotoni Staggs has opened up on the mindset shift that helped deliver an NRL premiership and Kangaroos recall after a stunning form surge.

The 26-year-old has experienced a remarkable fortnight, earning a place in the Dally M Team of the Year before playing a key role in Brisbane’s stunning grand final victory over the Storm last Sunday.

The run was capped when Staggs was named in the Australian squad for the upcoming Ashes tour of the UK.

The centre last represented his country in 2023, when the Kangaroos suffered a shock 30-0 loss to New Zealand in the Pacific Championships final.

