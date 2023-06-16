Crucial game, hopes for third consecutive win

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

Tomorrow’s game against the Glebe Dirty Reds, who currently sit third on the Ron Massey Cup ladder, will be crucial for the Kaiviti Silktails.

Silktails first met the Reds in round three, giving the Fijian team an idea of what to expect from their opponent.

The Wes Naiqama-coached team will look to extend their winning streak by claiming another home victory tomorrow, which could be their third consecutive victory.

Naiqama says the players have worked hard and will be out on the field with a lot of confidence tomorrow.

“There’s an opportunity here to keep this momentum going we’ve won two games in a row for the first time as a club this year, so it’s really important to keep that momentum going and I’ve just been really happy with how fresh the boys came back and you know the preparations we’ve had so far so you know looking forward to finishing the week off on a high and obviously going into this game with a lot of confidence.”

Naiqama adds they know what to expect from the opposition in terms of quality and will not be letting their guard down.

The Silktails will host the Reds at 2pm in Churchill Park, Lautoka.