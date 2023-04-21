Bula to debut for West Tigers

[Source: Wests Tigers/Twitter]

Another player with links to Fiji will make his NRL debut this weekend.

Jahream Bula has been named to start at fullback for West Tigers on Sunday against Manly Sea Eagles.

He’ll become the second Wests Tigers player to make his NRL debut this season when he runs out for the ANZAC Round match.

Article continues after advertisement

Bula who is a player of Fijian and Aboriginal heritage yesterday signed a contract extension and upgrade with the Tigers.

The 21-year-old has been elevated into Wests Tigers Top 30 squad, extending his playing contract through until the end of the 2025 season.

In a statement, Tigers Head Coach Tim Sheens says Bula has earned this opportunity after having a brilliant pre-season.

The youngster says he’s been training his life for this opportunity and if he was told two years ago that he’d be playing in the NRL he would’ve laughed and taken it as a joke.

Bula has played a handful of games this season for Western Suburbs Magpies in the NSW Cup, after playing Jersey Flegg Cup for Wests Tigers last year.