Royals finalizing extension with 3B Maikel Garcia

[Source: Reuters]

The Kansas City Royals are finalizing a five-year, $57.5 million extension with All-Star third baseman Maikel Garcia, ESPN reported.

The deal with the 2025 Gold Glove award winner includes a club option for a sixth year and is pending the results of a physical, per the report.

Garcia, 25, batted .286 with 16 homers, 39 doubles, 74 RBIs, 81 runs and 23 stolen bases in 160 games last season.

Signed out Venezuela in 2016, Garcia has batted .263 with 27 homers, 87 doubles, 184 RBIs, 225 runs and 83 steals in 449 games since making his Royals debut in 2022.

According to the report, the extension runs through 2031, covering four years of arbitration eligibility (2026-29) and his first two seasons of free agency.

