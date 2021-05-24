Rewa women’s determined to get back on track

The Rewa side will be out to make amends this weekend in the Digicel Women’s Super League.

After going to down to Ba 4-0, Rewa captain and national rep Naomi Waqanidrola says they lacked match fitness but was still impressed with her team’s effort.

Waqanidrola who is Fiji’s first OFC women’s ambassador says they played without a coach against a strong Ba side with twelve national reps.

Article continues after advertisement

The Super League continues on Saturday with Suva playing Nadroga at 1pm while Rewa takes on Tailevu Naitasiri at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa.

Meanwhile, three Digicel Premier League games will be played on Sunday.

Nadi will host Ba at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.

Suva faces Nadroga at 1pm followed by the Rewa and Lautoka clash at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Suva/Nadroga and Rewa/ Lautoka games on Mirchi FM.