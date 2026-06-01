Record number of professional players in Fiji FACT

A much higher and tougher level of competition is expected for this year’s BiC Fiji FACT tournament, as most players rejoin their districts as professional players.

A handful of players spent the past six months representing Fiji’s first professional football club at the OFC Pro League comptition, playing against some of the best clubs in the region.

Fiji Football head of media Avikash Chand says this year’s tournament will be a very different one, featuring the largest number of professional players in Fiji FACT history.

Members of the Bula FC along with a few players who represented other clubs in the pro league, srespective districts after the leage season, taking with them valuable experience and exposure.

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Rewa FC has the most number of professional players running out for them this weekend, more than any other team set to compete in the Fiji FACT.

Teams will play three pool matches each this weekend, and the top two from Pool A and B will go head-to-head in the semi-finals.

The semis will be held next Saturday and the final on Sunday.

Live commentary for the whole tournament will be available on our on Radio Fiji Two.