Netball

Parsons details evidence based selection process

Mataiasi Stark Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

June 19, 2026 8:57 am

Fiji Pearls head coach Michelle Parsons has outlined a detailed and evidence driven approach behind the selection of the national squad ahead of upcoming international commitments.

Parsons explained that the selection process extended well beyond the final trial day, with all trial matches filmed and supported by statistical data collected by bench officials.

She said the selection panel continued reviewing footage and performance metrics right up until the final squad was confirmed to ensure no player was overlooked.

“The process went beyond Saturday. We had video footage and stats from every game, and we were still reviewing everything with the panel right up until yesterday to make sure we didn’t miss anyone.”

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The Pearls coach said combining live observations with video and statistical evidence was crucial, particularly in a trial environment where moments can be easily missed. Parsons noted the focus was on players who consistently executed fundamental skills under pressure.

With limited preparation time before departure in early July, Parsons said selectors prioritised athletes who already possessed strong core skills, balance, speed and agility.

“We don’t have a long timeline,” she said. “We need players who already have a strong fundamental skill set that we can build on over the next three weeks.”

The Fiji Pearls continue preparations as they build toward competition in July.

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