Rokoura on a mission

The Fiji Pearls coach Una Rokoura believes there is more talent that is till yet to be identified.

The COVID-19 pandemic had placed a lot of restrictions on netball programs in the country.

The former Pearls captain says this has prevented the management team from going out to scout players in other districts.

Rokoura adds there are players who have the capability to one day represent Fiji but have not been identified.

“This isn’t the end of it. This is just the beginning, once the COVID measures and restrictions eases off, districts will be able to organize their season for 2022, I’m going around to each district, visiting each district. Just having that opportunity to have a look at players out there.”

The Fiji Pearls extended squad is training for the Pacific Ausaid Series in Australia in March.