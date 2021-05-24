Home

Netball

Rauluni and Mualevu departs for 2022 Hart Sapphire Series

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 28, 2022 12:30 pm
[Source: Netball Fiji]

Fiji Pearls squad members Unaisi Rauluni and Ema Mualuvu left the country today to join the Northern Mendi Rays for the 2022 Hart Sapphire Series.

The duo will join Rays are scheduled to be part of the pre-season training camp tomorrow.

Fiji Netball Head Coach, Unaisi Rokoura believes this would be an excellent chance for these players to advance their netball careers.

Netball Fiji Chief Executive, Vivian Koster says Rauluni and Mualevu were in action over the recent Punjas Digicel Super Club Championship and they’re looking forward to seeing them playing at the Sapphire Series.

Koster says they’ve reminded the players of the importance of this attachment and that they are representatives not only of their team mates but Netball Fiji as a whole.

 

