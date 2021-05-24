Papua New Guinea next for Fiji Pearls

Fiji Pearls is set to face Papua New Guinea this afternoon in round three of the PacificAus Sports Netball series in Australia.

Fiji has so far won one and lost one game.

In the first round, Fiji recorded its first win edging Samoa 55-44 and it went down 54-68 to Tonga in a hard-fought match yesterday.

Papua New Guinea lost 42-85 against Tonga in its opening match and won against Singapore 54-49.

Round 3 of PacificAus Sports Netball Series starts at 2.30 pm with Samoa facing Singapore followed by Fiji and Papua New Guinea at 4.30 pm.