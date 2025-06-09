Nayacakalou’s rapid rise in badminton

Just three months after picking up the sport, 16-year-old Isimeli Nayacakalou is already competing against some of the country’s top badminton players.

The Jeremiah Raibevu College student is taking part in the Badminton Fiji Open Nationals at Yat Sen Secondary School in Suva, where his rapid progress and natural talent have made him one of the standout performers.

Tournament officials say Nayacakalou is an athlete to watch in the near future, noting that his improvement in such a short time is exceptional.

His journey began when a team from Badminton Fiji visited his school to introduce the sport, and Nayacakalou was one of the few students to express interest.

He says he fell in love with badminton from the very first time he held a racquet.

“I usually play volleyball, and this sport is very similar to it, you’re just using a racquet instead. I really enjoy playing badminton, even though there have been some hardships lately, I know God will carry me through.”

The competition continues over the next two days at Yat Sen Secondary School in Suva.

