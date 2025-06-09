Kauyaca ready to let fists do the talking

Fiji’s light heavyweight boxer Alifereti Kauyaca says he is primed and ready to step into the ring against Savenaca Naliva in tomorrow night’s Bluewater Boxing Promotion at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Kauyaca, who has spent the past few months in camp, is treating the clash with full seriousness as he chases the national light heavyweight title.

“Training has been good, and since it’s a title fight, I’m ready to go tomorrow. Naliva is a champion, so I’m not taking anything lightly. We’ll do our talking inside the ring.”

While cautious about predicting an early finish, Kauyaca says he is prepared for any outcome.

“If it comes early, that’s good. If it goes the distance, that’s fine too. We’ll see tomorrow.”

Kauyaca also called on fans to turn up in numbers and back the event.

The FMF Bluewater Boxing Promotions will take place tomorrow at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

The event will be streamed live on Viti Plus.

