Vauban among top bets for Melbourne Cup

[Source: Sky Sports]

As often happens in recent times, the hot favorite for this year’s Melbourne Cup is one of the internationals, Vauban, which is trained in Ireland by Willie Mullins.

A top horse racing over hurdles, Vauban made headlines on the flat in June when he blitzed a field over 2,816 meters by seven and a half lengths, before qualifying for the Cup field with a win in the Ballyroan Stakes at Naas in Ireland.

However, Vauban has not run in Australia.

Vauban’s stablemate Absurde, who qualified for the Cup by winning the Ebor Handicap in August, is also high on the list of chances.

Other leading entries include Without A Fight, Soulcombe and the Japanese stayer Breakup.

Last year’s winner, Gold Trip, is also in the mix.

You can watch the Melbourne Cup LIVE tomorrow on FBC Sports HD channel from 2pm.