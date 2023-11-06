Oliver’s Melbourne Cup in jeopardy

[Source: Fox Sports]

Legendary jockey Damien Oliver’s final Melbourne Cup is in doubt after a veterinary’s discovery on his ride Alenquer yesterday.

The horse presented with a stone bruise after track work and had a hoof pad applied.

Alenquer, will be inspected again today as part of the mandatory pre-Melbourne Cup vet inspections.

Article continues after advertisement

Trainer Michael Moroney, who won the Cup with Brew in 2000 and was second with Emissary last year, was hoping to give Oliver his fourth triumph in the legendary race after drawing the favorable barrier nine.

The Melbourne Cup will be held tomorrow and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports from 2pm.