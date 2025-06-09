Torres double helps Barcelona cruise to 3-0 victory over Getafe

[Source: Reuters]

Ferran Torres scored twice as Barcelona cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Getafe in LaLiga this morning, with Dani Olmo adding the third goal and an assist in another impressive display by Hansi Flick’s side at their makeshift home venue.

The win keeps the unbeaten Catalans second in the standings with 13 points, trailing leaders Real Madrid by two points after Los Blancos maintained their flawless record with five wins from five matches by beating Espanyol on Saturday.

Playing in front of 6,000 rain-soaked fans at their Sant Joan Despi training ground, Barcelona controlled proceedings from the outset, showcasing their depth and resilience despite missing Lamine Yamal for the third consecutive game due to injury.

Torres, who got another chance to start in place of Robert Lewandowski in Flick’s rotation policy, opened the scoring after 15 minutes with a brilliant team move, firing past David Soria after Olmo’s clever back-heel set him up perfectly.

The Spanish forward doubled the advantage in the 34th minute, beating the offside trap from Raphinha’s through ball before delivering a tidy finish just inside the left post.

The 25-year-old Spanish international nearly completed his hat-trick before halftime but ended up striking the crossbar with the goal at his mercy after rounding the keeper.

The double takes him to four goals in five games this season, placing him second in the LaLiga scoring charts, just one goal behind Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe.

“I know I can be a starter at Barcelona and I need to take advantage of every opportunity I get. I’m confident many more goals will come,” Torres told DAZN.

“We have quality players who can find space, and we’ve done well in that regard and I’m glad that we won another one in decisive fashion.”

Barcelona continued to dominate after the break, and Marcus Rashford, who was rested following his midweek Champions League heroics against Newcastle, came off the bench to make an immediate impact.

