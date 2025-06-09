Switzerland cruise Past Bosnia

[Source: FIFA World Cup/ Facebook]

Switzerland strengthened their position in Group B with a convincing 4–1 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the second round of FIFA World Cup group matches at Los Angeles Stadium.

The Swiss built on their opening round performance by taking control in the second half, with Johan Manzambi scoring twice in the 74th and 90th minutes to swing the contest decisively in their favour. Ruben Vargas added another in the 84th minute, continuing Switzerland’s late dominance.

Captain Granit Xhaka capped the performance in stoppage time, converting a penalty in the 90th minute plus seven.

Bosnia had briefly given themselves hope when Ermin Mahmic pulled one back in the 60th minute, but any chance of a recovery was dented when Muharemovic was sent off in the 80th minute.

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The emphatic result leaves Switzerland well placed in Group B heading into the final round of matches, while Bosnia and Herzegovina now face a must win situation to keep their qualification hopes alive.