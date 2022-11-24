Nadal encourages Messi and team

[Photo Credit : Sports Star]

Rafa Nadal knows all about resilience in sport and he says Lionel Messi’s Argentina can shake off the disappointment of their stunning World Cup defeat by Saudi Arabia and have a deep run in Qatar.

Nadal, who won two Grand Slams in an injury-hit 2022, said Saudi Arabia’s victory was merely a reflection of just how evenly matched soccer has become.

The 35-year-old also paid tribute to Messi, who played for Real’s arch-rivals Barcelona.

Argentina play Mexico in their second Group C match on Sunday.

You can catch all the live action on FBC Sports HD channel.