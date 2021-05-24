Home

Liverpool take command with win at Inter

| @BBCWorld
February 17, 2022 9:19 am
[Source: Liverpool/Twitter]

Liverpool took a huge step towards the Champions League quarter-finals after scoring two late goals against Inter Milan in the San Siro.

The Reds looked set for a goalless draw in the first leg in Italy until Brazil forward Roberto Firmino got on the end of Andrew Robertson’s corner to head his side into the lead.

Mohamed Salah added a second with a deflected attempt from inside the box which means Jurgen Klopp’s side take a sizeable advantage into the second leg at Anfield on 8 March.



Italian champions Inter hit the bar through Hakan Çalhanoglu and were on top for long periods of the second half before Firmino struck in the 75th minute.

Liverpool scored from their only two attempts on target but will be firm favourites to progress when the two sides meet in the deciding leg next month.

In another match played this morning, RB Salzburg held Bayern, 1-all.

 

