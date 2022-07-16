Kulas captain to do more for team

Fiji women’s football captain Sofi Diyalowai.

Fiji women’s football captain Sofi Diyalowai feels she needs to do more to get her team in order in the upcoming OFC Women’s Nations Cup match.

The Labasa midfielder says nerves kicked in during the first 15 minutes of the match against the Solomon Islands on Thursday night which affected their structure.

“Just have to encourage my players to improve on some weaknesses on the ground. To improve on our defensive, especially on finishing but we’ll try our best for the next game against New Caledonia.”

Diyalowai who was named the Player of the Match in the clash against the Solomon Islands says her team is capable of so much more and they’ll come out stronger in the next game.

The Digicel Kulas take on New Caledonia tomorrow at 7pm.

You can watch all the action from the OFC Women’s Nations Cup match on FBC Sports.