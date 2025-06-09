Fiji falls to Solomon Islands

[Photo Credit: OFC]

The Fiji futsal team suffered a 5-2 defeat to the Solomon Islands Kurukuru in their second match of the OFC Men’s Futsal Cup at the Vodafone Arena.

Despite the backing of a vocal home crowd, Fiji was unable to contain the relentless attacks from the Solomon Islands.

The Kurukuru dominated the match from the opening whistle, with Fiji’s captain, Kitione Baleloa, being forced to make a number of impressive saves to keep his team in the game.

However, the constant pressure from the Solomon Islands eventually broke through, and they took a commanding lead into halftime.

Fiji started the second half with renewed purpose, creating several chances, but the Solomon Islands’ defense remained solid.

While Fiji managed to find the back of the net twice in the final minutes with goals from Nikil Chand and Filipe Baravilala, it was not enough to overcome the deficit.

The team will now look to regroup ahead of its next match against Tuvalu tomorrow at 7pm.

