Football

Ball in play worry for Serritslev

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 6, 2021 6:12 am

The quality of football in the Digicel Premier League is expected to improve in the next few rounds according to the national coach.

There’s been some promising and worrying signs for Flemming Serritslev after watching the last two rounds.

Keeping the ball in play is something that concerns Serritslev and he says it can improve with more game time.

Article continues after advertisement

 

‘Keeping the ball inside the team for a longer period having more than three or four passes inside the team there’s been a lack of this but again for me it’s due to this long rest for the teams in the Digicel Premier League’.

Serritslev adds some teams have performed above expectations considering there was no football for more than five months.

The national coach will monitor players again tomorrow in the DPL.

Two games will be held at the ANZ Stadium with Suva hosting Nadroga at 1pm followed by the Rewa and Lautoka clash at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium.

You can catch the live commentaries of both games on Mirchi FM.

In another match, Ba will be playing Nadi at Prince Charles Park at 3pm.

