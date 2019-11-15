Autopsy reveals no drink or illegal drugs at time of Maradona's death

World football legend Diego Maradona did not consume alcohol or illicit drugs in the days before his death an autopsy has revealed.

According to the BBC, Maradona, who died in November aged 60, had taken seven different medicines to treat depression, anxiety and other ailments but “there was no presence of illegal drugs,.

The autopsy, which was based on blood and urine samples and released by the Buenos Aires Scientific Police, said Maradona had problems with his kidneys, heart and lungs.

Investigators are looking into various facets of his death that rocked Argentina and the wider footballing world and have not ruled out wrongful death.

The 1986 World Cup who was regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time, had battled alcohol and drug addiction for much of his life.

A judge last week ruled that Maradona’s body cannot be exhumed or cremated in case DNA is needed at a later date for use in paternity or other cases.

Maradona has five recognized children and six with filiation requests.

They are part of a complex inheritance process under way in Argentina.