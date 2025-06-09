Fiji FACT tickets selling fast

Tickets for the 2026 BiC Fiji FACT are quickly selling out, with football fans snapping up seats since sales opened last week.

Fiji Football Association Head of Media and Communications, Avikash Chand, confirmed that all VVIP tickets have been sold out, while general admission tickets are also moving quickly.

With the tournament set to kick off at 1pm today, Chand is urging supporters to secure their tickets early to avoid missing out.

Each team will play three pool matches over the weekend, with the top two sides from each group advancing to the semi-finals.

Article continues after advertisement

The semi-finals are scheduled for next Saturday, while the grand final will be played the following day.

Fans can purchase tickets online through TicketMax or at the gates of Subrail Park.

Live commentary of all matches will be available on Radio Fiji Two.