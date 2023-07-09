Eight representatives from Sailing to SPG

It’s an important weekend for Fiji Sailing as they held their national sailing competition yesterday at Suva Point.

This competition will determine the best two male and two female sailors to participate in the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands later this year in the laser and wind surfer categories

Retired Head of Savusavu Sailing Group Jeff Taylor says the sport is growing remarkably in the country and it’s good to see more youngsters interested in the sport.

“It’s the main event of the year and it’s for qualifications for the South Pacific Games, you have to compete in the nationals, the qualifier for SPG and it rotates this year it’s in Suva, next year it will be in Savusavu and the year after that in Vuda so each year it rotates.”



Retired Head of Savusavu Sailing Group Jeff Taylor

Taylor adds he has seen the sport of sailing grow in Fiji from when the national competition started in 1991.