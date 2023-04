[Source: Cricket Fiji/Facebook]

Lakeba looks promising in the Cricket Fiji’s Easter Championship that is currently underway.

The side defeated Nadi by two wickets in a tightly contested match.

It went down to the wire, resting on the final two abbrers to determine the result.

Nadi batted first and scored 91 runs off 27 balls.

Lakeba then batted and scored 92 runs with 8 wickets falling in the 22nd over.