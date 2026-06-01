Coach Osborne names Fiji U20 squad

Fiji Rugby High Performance general manager Nacanieli Cawanibuka (left) with Fiji U20 head coach Andrew Osborne, during the official naming of the final squad in Suva this morning.

SportsWorld Fijian U20 head coach Andrew Osborne has named his final squad for the upcoming World Rugby Junior World Championship in Georgia next weekend.

Osborne revealed the 30-member team this morning at the Fiji Rugby House in Suva.

He says that selections was not easy with the abundance of talent in the squad.

“It wasn’t easy, there is a lot of boys here who can play. Our selections was based on a few things like discipline and game IQ. We have five overseas based players in the squad while the rest are locals.”

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Fiji is grouped in Pool D, with France, Australia and Spain.

They will first play France next Sunday at 2am, before tacking on Australia on the 2nd of next month.

Their final pool game will be against Spain on the 8th.

The side leaves for Georgia on Monday.