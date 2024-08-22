Chelsea sign Felix

[Source: BBC]
Chelsea have signed Portugal forward Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid for a fee in the region of £45m, with England midfielder Conor Gallagher going the other way for about £33m.
Felix, 24, who has signed a seven-year deal to begin a second spell at Stamford Bridge, scored four goals in 20 appearances during a loan spell in west London in 2023.
Gallagher meanwhile has signed a five-year contract with the Spanish top-flight club.
Gallagher joined Chelsea at the age of six and went on to make 90 appearances, scoring 10 goals.
