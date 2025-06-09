Byrne backs veterans to guide young side

[Source: File Photo]

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne says surrounding young players with seasoned internationals will be key to their success in the Pacific Nations Cup.

He believes veterans bring not just on-field impact, but also guidance in preparation and mindset.

Byrne highlighted the inclusion of big names alongside young players as a deliberate balance.

“The balance of bringing in young players into a tournament is you need to have experience and good players around them to help them as well and guide them through.”

He pointed to the influence of stars such as Bill Mata, Semi Radradra and Setareki Tamanivalu, who have proven themselves at the top level.

Byrne added that their presence will help emerging talents like Isoa Tuwai and Kitione Salawa adjust to the demands of international rugby.

“Most coaches understand that it’s great to blood young players, but the real benefit is having experienced players around them to guide them in their day-to-day preparation.”

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will open their 2025 Pacific Nations Cup campaign on the 30th of this month against Tonga at the HFC Bank stadium in Suva.

