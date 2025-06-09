Commonwealth games preparation slowly intensifying

Cam Todd

Preparations for the Commonwealth Games are already well underway for Fiji Amateur Boxing.

According to coach Todd, preparations has already begun months in advance, and will only intensify as the competition nears.

At the moment, Todd is working with a larger team, from where he will make cuts to the team for the best over the next few months.

“For Commonwealth Games, we have a few boxers in contention, so over the next couple of months we’ll have some qualification competitions like Golden Gloves etc. The final selection will probably be around March next year, but at the moment we’re just working with a larger group before taking the numbers down.”

His elite boxers have been to a handful of international tournaments over the past two years and this year as well, and he is happy with how preparations are coming along.

The Commonwealth Games will be held in Scotland next year.

