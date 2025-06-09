Blue Jays top Yankees in ALDS

Source: Reuters

Jeff Hoffman finished off a four-out save as the Toronto Blue Jays used eight pitchers in a bullpen game and beat the New York Yankees 5-2 on Wednesday night to win their American League Division Series three games to one.

George Springer lifted a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the fifth inning, and the Blue Jays advanced to the America n League Championship Series for the first time since 2016. Toronto will host Game 1 against either the Detroit Tigers or the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Springer scored on a single by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the opening inning off New York rookie Cam Schlittler (1-1). Nathan Lukes added a two-run single off Yankees reliever Devin Williams in the seventh following a fielding error by Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second base.

Seranthony Dominguez (1-0), the third Blue Jays pitcher, tossed 1 2/3 scoreless frames. Yankees rookie Cam Schlittler (1-1) allowed four runs (two earned) on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Tigers 9, Mariners 3

Riley Greene, Javier Baez and Gleyber Torres each hammered home runs to help Detroit even the AL Division Series against Seattle at two wins apiece. Baez drove in four runs.

Tigers starter Casey Mize was pulled after three innings of one-run ball and replaced by Tyler Holton, who teamed up with three other relievers to allow only two runs and six hits over the final six innings. Troy Melton (1-1) gave up two hits over three scoreless innings.

