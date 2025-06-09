Waste rises by 8,800 tonnes, recycling remains minimal

[File Photo]

Fiji generates nearly 200,000 tonnes of waste annually, with the majority ending up in landfills.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics says 199,263 tonnes of waste were recorded in 2024.

This is an increase of nearly 8,900 tonnes compared to the previous year.

Most of the waste comes from households, while industries such as manufacturing, transport, retail, and food services also contribute heavily.

Of the total, more than 144,000 tonnes go to landfills, over 54,000 tonnes are burned, and only 477 tonnes are recycled.

Officials say the figures provide a clearer picture of Fiji’s waste problem and will help improve future waste management and recycling efforts.

