Tsunami watch issued following Philippines earthquake

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A tsunami watch has been issued for all coastal low-lying areas of Fiji following a major earthquake recorded in the Phillipines.

The Mineral Resources Department Seismology section is advising residents, particularly those living in low-lying coastal communities, to remain alert and take necessary precautions while monitoring official updates.

The department warns that low-lying coastal areas may experience strong and unusual ocean currents, as well as unpredictable surges along the shoreline.

The earthquake, which was recorded at 11.37am today, measured 8.2 on the moment magnitude scale and occurred at a depth of 46 kilometers.

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While no tsunami threat has been confirmed for Fiji at this stage, officials say the situation is being closely monitored and further updates will be issued as more information becomes available.

Members of the public are urged to stay away from beaches and coastal waters and continue following updates through official government channels and local media.

The Mineral Resources Department says it will continue monitoring the situation until the threat has passed.