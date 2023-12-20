Tourists treated to Fijian Christmas traditions

With this month the pickup period for the high tourism season, the Radisson Blu Resort recently hosted a spectacular night of Christmas celebration that left tourists impressed and filled with the spirit of the season.

General Manager Charles Homsy says the festive season is well underway, and they decided to treat tourists an unforgettable experience where the staff went above and beyond to showcase the warmth of Fijian Christmas traditions.

Homsy says the night featured enchanting Christmas carols, gifts, and an overall ambience that captured the essence of the season.

He says what makes this festive season particularly noteworthy is the remarkable recovery of the tourism sector.

“We are trending on a very high level of equipment season, quarter to 2024, 2022 sorry and then again, the trend for 2024 is very good. So I’m sure it’s going to be a very beautiful end of the year for everybody and beautiful next year too.”

Many other resorts in the area are reporting increased bookings well into the upcoming year.

Sheraton Fiji Golf and Resort Manager Yvo Van Dijk says in response to the increased demand, various properties have rolled out enticing specials for both overseas and local guests during this festive season.

He says they are preparing Christmas lunches and dinners that a number of locals have booked.