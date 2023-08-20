TotalEnergies green mission on track: Cuaycong

TotalEnergies Marketing (Fiji) Managing Director Dennis Cuaycong (right) with Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica (centre) at the opening of the new TotalEnergies Nokonoko service station in Laucala Beach.

TotalEnergies maintains its unwavering dedication to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by the year 2050.

Dennis Cuaycong, the Managing Director of Marketing (Fiji) Pte Ltd, affirms that the energy company is actively engaged in multiple initiatives focused on renewable solutions.

These efforts aim to provide sustainable alternatives that will counterbalance the reliance on fossil fuels.

Article continues after advertisement

“People will still need the energy and they will still need the fuels and we want to be there to be able to provide them with this energy but at the same time we want to provide them an alternative to be able to offset this energy in some ways.”

Cuaycong reports that currently, 18 service stations across the country have solar panels installed on their roofs, a measure taken to align the company’s electricity consumption.

He further states that the fuel company has set a goal to raise the count of service stations equipped with solar panels to 22 by year’s end.

Additionally, Cuaycong notes that the company’s Vuda terminal is outfitted with a solar panel roof as well, catering to 60 percent of the facility’s energy requirements.