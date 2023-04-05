TotalEnergies and Lion One sign MOU

[Photo: Supplied]

TotalEnergies Marketing (Fiji) Pte Ltd and Lion One Metals Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for TotalEnergies to assess the feasibility of developing solar energy solution for Lion One’s Tuvatu Gold Mine.

As part of the agreement, TotalEnergies will propose a solution to install, operate and maintain a photovoltaic Diesel Genset Hybrid System and a transmission line to meet the mine’s energy needs from a site located 3.5km away.

TotalEnergies says the project’s objective is to provide a sustainable source of energy for the Tuvatu Gold Mine, which is an important development for the territory.

Article continues after advertisement

It adds that the partnership will leverage TotalEnergies’ expertise in renewable energies and Lion One’s knowhow in the development and construction of mines.

In its study, TotalEnergies will also adopt best practices which are environmentally friendly and socially responsible.

“TotalEnergies has a long presence in Fiji through its service stations and lubricants activities. This MOU with Lion One is an important step in our drive to provide renewable energy solutions on the island, in line with our objective to support our customers’ transition to lower carbon emissions,” said Dennis CUAYCONG, Managing Director of TotalEnergies Marketing (Fiji).

“We are pleased to partner with TotalEnergies Marketing (Fiji) to develop a full energy solution for the Tuvatu Gold Mine. This partnership will be conducted with the objective of bringing cleaner and more sustainable energy sources for our mine project,” said Patrick HICKEY, Chief Operating Officer of Lion One.