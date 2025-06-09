Temo warns new lawyers

Acting President and Chief Justice Salesi Temo. [File Photo]

Acting President and Chief Justice Salesi Temo warned the new lawyers who were admitted to the bar yesterday that the biggest test of their careers may come not from the courtroom, but from the pressures of social media.

Speaking at the admission ceremony for new legal practitioners, Temo says the legal profession demands courage, discipline and resilience, qualities that must be strong enough to withstand the scrutiny and negativity that lawyers increasingly face online.

He told the graduates that becoming a lawyer is a privilege that comes with heavy responsibility, reminding them that society relies on them to uphold the rule of law and protect citizens’ rights.

Article continues after advertisement

But he cautioned that modern challenges go far beyond the walls of the courthouse.

“These days’ social media can be very destructive. You are supposed to rise above it and fight for your place, irrespective of the negativity you get.”

Temo urged the new lawyers to stay grounded in the legal code of ethics, which outlines their duties to the court, clients, colleagues and the community—standards he said provide an anchor in a profession where public opinion can shift quickly.

He reminded them that as officers of the High Court, their role is not only to argue cases but to remove the “cobwebs” that block citizens from accessing justice and exercising their legal rights.

New practitioners were also encouraged to seek guidance from senior lawyers, whom the judge described as “travelling archives,” rich in experience and wisdom.

Learning from them, he said, is crucial for mastering the demands of courtroom work, from cross-examination to legal procedures.

While acknowledging the pressures that come with defending clients, especially those facing serious allegations, he urged the graduates to stand firm, even when criticized publicly.

He reminded the new lawyers that they are the future leaders of the profession, and some may go on to shape laws and policy in Parliament.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.