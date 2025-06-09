Tabuya pushes for indigenous ocean leadership

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Lynda Tabuya says indigenous voices must be included in every decision affecting the ocean.

Speaking at the Neptune Forum in Paris ahead of World Oceans Day, Tabuya called for genuine partnerships, meaningful Indigenous participation in ocean governance, respect for Free, Prior and Informed Consent, and stronger support for community-led ocean stewardship.

She stressed that Pacific Islanders are not merely stakeholders but rights holders whose traditional knowledge has helped sustain marine ecosystems for generations.

Tabuya says decisions about the future of the ocean must be made with Indigenous communities, not for them, adding that the health of the world’s oceans depends on embracing all forms of knowledge.

She says the ocean is more than a resource for Pacific people, describing it as their heritage, provider and an essential part of their identity.