Tabuya eyes another term under The People’s Alliance

Lynda Tabuya [File Photo]

Newly appointed Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya has reapplied for a ticket under The People’s Alliance banner for the upcoming General Election.

Tabuya, who received the second-highest votes for the party in the last election and the fourth-highest overall among all politicians, is optimistic she will be approved to represent the PA once again.

Lynda Tabuya says she still strongly believes in the party that brought her into government.

Despite facing several challenges, she did not waste any time and reapplied before the party closed all applications at the end of last month.

“I believe The People’s Alliance and the leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister is what Fiji needs right now and for a few years yet, hopefully we win the next General Election but I wish everyone the best who are vying for a seat in Parliament.”

Tabuya acknowledges that there are newcomers to the party, including some who have broken away from the opposition.

“We appreciate the support although I do not know who exactly have applied.”

The first possible date for the 2026 general election in Fiji is August 7, 2026. The last possible writ date is December 2026, which would make the final election date February 6, 2027.

