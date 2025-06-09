Finance system costs questioned

Millions spent on a new budget system are under scrutiny, with Opposition MPs questioning what has been delivered so far.

They also asked if more funding will be needed to complete the project.

During the debate on the 2026-2027 Appropriation Bill 2026, Opposition MP Premila Kumar raised concerns over the $500,000 allocated this year, after about $4.5 million was spent over the past two years.

Kumar asked what work was still outstanding and whether this would be the final funding required for the system.

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Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel said the latest allocation will go towards maintenance, staff training, system upgrades and improving links with other government agencies.

He said the system would continue to require funding support as government reforms its financial management processes.

Questions were also raised over the $24.5 million allocation for the Millennium Challenge Corporation Compact Development Funding.

Opposition MP Jone Usamate questioned whether the funding would only be used to establish a project team.

Immanuel said the money would support the Compact Development Team and the assessment of major projects, including ports.

Meanwhile, Kumar also questioned the annual $60,000 spending on Fiji flags, asking whether old flags could be reused to save money.

Immanuel states the flags are distributed as giveaways and cannot be reused indefinitely.