Ministry asked over pay gap

[Photo: FILE]

Concerns have been raised over civilian employees working within the Republic of Fiji Military Forces who may be missing out on salary increases.

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu questioned whether these workers are being overlooked because they do not fall under the same category as military personnel or regular civil servants.

During debate on the 2026-2027 Appropriation Bill, Seruiratu said some civilian staff serving within disciplined forces had raised concerns that they were not included when civil service salary increases were announced.

He said the issue had also been raised with the Ministry of Finance and asked Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua to clarify the situation within the RFMF.

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Tikoduadua said he was not aware of any RFMF civilian employees missing out on pay increases but acknowledged that the matter needed to be investigated.

He explained that some civilian staff working with the RFMF are seconded from the Ministry of Finance, while others are directly employed by the RFMF.

Tikoduadua said workers directly employed by the RFMF are considered when employment-related pay adjustments are made, but he would look into whether any employees had been left out because they did not clearly belong to either system.

Meanwhile, Parliament also questioned the Ministry of Defence’s staffing costs after Opposition MP Alvick Maharaj raised concerns over the allocation for wages and operations.

Maharaj questioned why about $2.8 million was allocated for personal emoluments and wages when the Ministry’s remaining operational budget appeared to be much smaller after the $15 million grant to the Fiji Servicemen Aftercare Fund was removed.

He questioned whether the Ministry had too many staff compared to the funds available for its day-to-day operations.

Tikoduadua rejected the suggestion, saying the figures should not be interpreted that way.

He said the salaries cover Ministry of Defence employees working across different areas, including intelligence and other responsibilities, while the remaining operational funds are used for activities, vehicles, fuel and other expenses.

Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel clarified that government employees’ salaries are paid through the Ministry of Finance system and do not come directly from the Ministry’s operational funding.

Immanuel said the Ministry also manages important activities, including Remembrance Day and Fiji Day celebrations, which require funding.