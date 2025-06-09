Reds wary of improved Drua ahead of semi-final

[Source: File]

The Queensland Reds Women are expecting a much tougher challenge when they face the McDonald’s Fiji Drua Women in Saturday’s Super Rugby Women’s semi-final at Churchill Park.

Speaking upon the team’s arrival in Fiji, head coach Andrew Fraser acknowledged the threat posed by several key Drua players and said lessons have been learned from their previous meeting this season.

“The Drua is a very strong team with Josivini and Carletta, very strong for them that weekend. We’ve learnt a lot of lessons and hopefully we’re better in our defence, but we’ve learnt a lot of lessons and we come here this weekend knowing there’s a bigger challenge.”

The Reds are the last team to beat the Drua in Lautoka, but Fraser believes past results will count for little heading into the knockout clash.

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“What we did 12 months ago was very special, but this is a new season and the Drua are very strong this year. They’ve got a lot of world-class players in their team, so we need to be better than last year.”

Fraser also paid tribute to the Drua’s impressive regular season, which saw them finish as minor premiers.

“Credit to Mike Legge and his staff and the players, they deserve their minor premiership. But this is a new game on Saturday and obviously with the crowd behind them, they deserve to be the favourites and we look forward to trying to take them on.”

The match kicks off at 1pm, and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.